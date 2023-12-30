Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. 317,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,076. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

