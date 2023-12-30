Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,489 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.