Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

