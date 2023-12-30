21,096 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 4,776,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,433. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.