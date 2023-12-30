Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOOV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,904. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.63 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

