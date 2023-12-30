Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,098 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. 168,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,838. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

