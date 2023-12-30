Silchester International Investors LLP Has $360.82 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group makes up about 51.9% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $360,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after buying an additional 767,027 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 706,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.