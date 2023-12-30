Tillman Hartley LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.98. 481,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,112. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.37.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

