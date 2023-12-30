Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 12-Month High at $427.93

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $427.93 and last traded at $427.55, with a volume of 662389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.65. The stock has a market cap of $399.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

