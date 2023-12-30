Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.10 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $457.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.36. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

