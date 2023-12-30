Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
CL stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colgate-Palmolive
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.