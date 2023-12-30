Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.