Slow Capital Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,321,867. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

