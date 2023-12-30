Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.