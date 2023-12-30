3,423 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,419,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $112.84 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

