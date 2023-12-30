Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $22.48 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $22.48 or 0.00053302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $324.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,180.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00173911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00649225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00388141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00231868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,786,204 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

