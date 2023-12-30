Status Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64.59 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $176.51 million and $64.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,144.58 or 0.99914544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00193757 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04678191 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $57,117,057.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

