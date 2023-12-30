BNB Price Tops $317.34 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $317.34 or 0.00752339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $48.14 billion and $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,453 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

