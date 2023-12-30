BNB Price Tops $317.34 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $317.34 or 0.00752339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $48.14 billion and $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,453 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,550.32838044. The last known price of BNB is 317.50113972 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1946 active market(s) with $1,280,410,797.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

