Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WEG Stock Performance
Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.68 on Friday. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.
WEG Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEG
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.