Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.68 on Friday. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.