Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABG opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.