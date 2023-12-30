Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $2,297,359. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $164.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

