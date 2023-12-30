AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Financial Comparison

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AvePoint and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cognyte Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.65%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.24%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AvePoint has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $232.34 million 6.49 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -39.09 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.42 -$114.13 million ($0.59) -10.90

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53% Cognyte Software -13.22% -12.38% -5.78%

Summary

Cognyte Software beats AvePoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.