Covenant Partners LLC Sells 119 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

