ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 59.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ING Groep by 782,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

