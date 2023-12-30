Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 175 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ossiam grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

