Outfitter Financial LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

