Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 33,308 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CSX worth $59,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

