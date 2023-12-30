Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.