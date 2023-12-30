Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Scholastic worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 230,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,689. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

