Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,768. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

