Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.23. 390,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

