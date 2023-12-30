Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $40.74 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 404,864 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

