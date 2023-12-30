Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Mattel by 136,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mattel stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

