Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
