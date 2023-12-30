Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $756.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $536.77 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average of $669.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

