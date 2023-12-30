Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

