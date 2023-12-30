Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average of $183.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

