Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 3,654 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVEC stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $78.43. 32,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,356. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. NVE’s payout ratio is 89.49%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

