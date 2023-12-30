Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

AON opened at $291.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.00.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

