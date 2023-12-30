Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 188,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $738.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 259,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 266.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 364.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

