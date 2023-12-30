Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading 1% Higher

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 67,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 51,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

