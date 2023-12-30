BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.68. 16,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 19,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.59.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.