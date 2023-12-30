Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Trading Down 0.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.
Moncler Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.
About Moncler
Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.
