Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Down 0.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWYGet Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 8,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Megaworld Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Megaworld Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This is a positive change from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

