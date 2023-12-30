BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 0.5%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 37,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 87,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
BIMI International Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical
BIMI International Medical Company Profile
BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
