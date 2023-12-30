BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 0.5%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 37,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 87,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

