SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Up 0.5%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.96. 32,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 17,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

