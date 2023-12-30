Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.40 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.13). 28,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 103,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.11).

Cake Box Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.85. The company has a market cap of £67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

