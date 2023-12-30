FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.39. 1,868 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $401,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

