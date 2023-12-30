Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.03. 1,014,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

