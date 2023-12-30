Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 1,605,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 159.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic Profile

(Free Report)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.